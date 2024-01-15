Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

In the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, President of the Modern Sailing and Rowing Federation, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, the New Zealand team was crowned champion of the “Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sailing Grand Prix” championship.

The inaugural edition of the tournament was held at Mina Zayed, with the participation of 10 national teams competing on board 50-foot catamarans.