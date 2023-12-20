In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs… His Excellency Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Minister of Culture, during a ceremony hosted by the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi yesterday evening, honored 24 winners of the seventeenth edition of the Burda Award, which celebrates Islamic art and highlights the exceptional talents that have influenced… The award's legacy is its creativity and dedication to the traditional arts.

The honoring ceremony was attended by His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, Supreme President of the United Arab Emirates University, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, His Excellency Noura bint Muhammad Al Kaabi, Minister of State, and His Excellency Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State. His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, His Excellency Aliyu Sow, Minister of Culture of Senegal, His Excellency Hinato Hania, Minister of Culture of Nigeria, and a number of ambassadors, directors and heads of local departments.

On this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the Burda Award embodies the diversity and richness of Islamic arts and their aesthetics, and has also established its position as a prestigious global platform for creativity that defines our Arab and Islamic civilization, noting that the presence of the Republic of Senegal as a guest of honor for this year’s session added a unique cultural dimension that reflects The extent of interdependence that brings together countries around the aesthetics and originality of Islamic arts.

His Highness pointed out that the Burda Award embodies the UAE’s keenness to consolidate the status of Islamic arts globally, thanking the members of the jury for their efforts in selecting the winning artworks that reflected the essence of Islamic arts and civilization. He also congratulated all the winners of the Burda Award, which has become an inspiring platform for creative people around the world. .

His Excellency Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi honored the winners of the award in the “Poetry, Calligraphy, and Ornament” categories, where the poet Ahmed Hafez was awarded the first prize in the “Eloquent Poetry” category, while the second place went to the poet Maryam Gosh, and the poet Ahmed Al-Jahmi came in third. Fourth place went to the poet Muhammad Ab, while the poet Qais Qawqaza came fifth, and in the “Nabati poetry” category, the poet Awad Al-Oud won first place, followed by the poet Badriya Al-Badri second, the poet Abdul Aziz Al-Muhammad third, and the poet Muhammad Al-Zoubi came fourth, and the fifth place was from The share of the poet Saleh Al-Nabaa.

Within the “Traditional Arabic Calligraphy” category, calligrapher Arif Ozdem won second place in the Traditional Arabic Calligraphy category, followed by Dr. Bilal Mukhtar Salah Attia third, Maryam Norouzi fourth, and Ahmed Ali Namazi fifth. As for the “Modern Arabic Calligraphy” category, it included five winners, topping the list. The calligrapher Zaid Ahmed Amin Al-Azami went first, winning the first prize, followed in second place by the calligrapher Mahmoud Al-Sheikh, and third by Muhammad Reda Ali Bashiri. The fourth place went to the calligrapher Muhammad Reda Shafi’i, and the fifth place went to the calligrapher Ibrahim Ibkli.

In the decoration category, the Iranian artist Afsaneh Mahdavi was crowned first place, while the second place award went to the artist Zahra Assadi, the artist Ali Reza Abasalt came third, the artist Laila Naeini came fourth, and the artist Saljan Bilgin Balakji came fifth.

During the ceremony, His Excellency Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi also announced the launch of the “Al Burdah Scholarship,” the pioneering and first of its kind initiative aiming to enrich the fields of Islamic arts and advance their practices on a global scale, thus contributing to enhancing the sustainability of Islamic arts and anticipating their future in cooperation with the most prominent international organizations and famous cultural institutions. Such as the Aga Khan Foundation, the private, non-profit international development agency that aims to address the challenges faced by the world's poorest and most marginalized communities.

The initiative will provide 20 grants designed to enhance talent and innovation in the field of Islamic arts. It will also commit to building capabilities, enhancing research in the fields of cultural and Islamic arts, and developing comprehensive databases to enrich this sector. The grant also aims to enable the next generation of artists and thinkers to present projects that contribute to introducing the importance of And the antiquity of this type of arts, as the initiative is consistent with the Ministry’s vision of highlighting Islamic arts as a major catalyst for cultural dialogue and an essential cultural element in human heritage.

His Excellency Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi said: “The Burdah Award, through its successive sessions, continues to present itself as a global Emirati platform for celebrating the finest Islamic arts, and attracting and appreciating the most prominent international talents. We have chosen to launch, during this year’s session, the Burdah Scholarship, which represents a testimony to the country’s dedication.” The UAE aims to develop the rich fabric of Islamic arts and ensure its prominent position on the global stage.”

His Excellency added: “The award seeks to empower emerging artists and support research and development in the field of ancient Islamic arts, as the Burdah Grant is an important extension of the legacy of the award, which enhances its role as an important cultural platform that contributes to introducing the world and its civilizations to the aesthetics and antiquity of Islamic arts.”

This year, the award hosted the Republic of Senegal as a guest of honor, represented by the African Arabic Calligraphy Institute, which was established by the late artist Yelemani Fall in 2012, to embody a combination of artistic skills and social empowerment, as those in charge of the institute were dedicated to sponsoring community development through Arabic calligraphy practices in West Africa. A reflection of the diversity and depth of Islamic arts.

The participation of Senegal and the Institute brought a distinct and broad perspective to the award, showcasing the original creativity of Islamic arts globally.

In continuation of the artistic achievements that were celebrated during the ceremony, the evening witnessed various cultural and artistic performances, which began with a performance by the Emirati mald band, which performed the Emirati mald art, followed by the Senegalese rhythmic song “Bonan (Bay Fall)” presented by the artist to Sadibo Samb, and played by Fatih Kouga and the band. The Turkish choir performed the chants “The Name of the Prophet” and “In the Name of God,” while the “Simaaa Religious Chanting” group from Egypt and Syria performed a diverse piece of music that included “Al-Misk Fah.”

The evening concluded with a mixture of Andalusian and contemporary melodies composed by the Amsterdam Andalusian Orchestra with Ahmed Al-May, Salah Misbah and Nabila Maan, shedding light on the cultural and creative richness of Islamic arts that the Burda Award celebrates.