The marriage of Emirati artist Hussain Al Jasmi took place yesterday, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Al Jasmi announced the news of his marriage contract by tweeting on his account on the social networking site “Twitter”, saying: “God honored me and beautified my home with blessings and joy, and our atmosphere spread the fragrance of pleasure, praise be to God.”

On the presence of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed to hold the marriage ceremony, Al Jasmi commented on a photo he collected with His Highness during this occasion: “The friend’s shoulder … heart and homeland.”