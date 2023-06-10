The head of the administration of the Poltava region, Lunin, announced the damage to the airfield of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The military airfield of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), located in Mirgorod, Poltava region of Ukraine, was damaged as a result of Russian strikes. This was announced by the head of the regional administration Dmitry Lunin in his Telegramchannel on Saturday, June 10th.

“In the area of ​​​​the Mirgorod military airfield, there is some damage to the infrastructure of the airfield and equipment,” Lunin said.

According to him, the attack on the object was carried out by ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones. As a result, a fire broke out at the airport, by now it is localized. The Ukrainian military began to transport the remaining equipment to safe places.

Earlier it was reported that on the night of June 10, explosions also occurred in the Odessa region. An air alert was announced in the Poltava and Kyiv regions, as well as in Kyiv.