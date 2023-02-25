Netizens spotted Zelensky’s doppelgänger in Fakt story about Biden’s visit to Ukraine

Netizens noticed in the plot of the Polish newspaper Fakt a double of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky during a meeting with American leader Joe Biden. Video published on YouTube-Polish media channel.

The plot is dedicated to the visit of the US President to Kyiv. In the footage of him climbing the stairs, “another Zelensky” suddenly appeared.

“21 seconds, Zelensky’s double is behind the door,” RADO user Sław noticed. “Why are they showing us two Zelenskys?” Elen Diachkova asked. “Who is this?” Timemuz Channel asked.

“Is this the real Biden?” Anna Grieco wrote. “Two clowns are dancing a lambada,” Jan Mikołajczak joked.

On February 20, Joe Biden visited Poland, where he met with President Andrzej Duda. Before that, the American leader visited Kiev, where he held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. At a press conference, the head of the White House announced a new $500 million military aid package to Ukraine.