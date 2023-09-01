Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/31/2023 – 5:54 pm

The Budget Bill (PLOA) for 2024 provides that revenues from concessions and permits will reach R$44.4 billion in 2024. The Ministry of Planning has not yet released the document, which was made available this Thursday, 31st, by Joint Committee on the Budget (CMO) of Congress, which has 3,502 pages.

Revenue from royalties on mineral exploration should add up to R$ 113.6 billion next year. The government also expects to receive BRL 41.4 billion in dividends in 2024.

On the spending side, investments of BRL 69.7 billion are expected in 2024. The new fiscal framework provides for a floor for investments of at least correction for inflation.

The budget proposal also considers expenses of BRL 913.9 billion with social security benefits in 2024. Personnel expenses should reach BRL 380.2 billion next year. The subsidies and grants account is estimated at BRL 21.2 billion in 2024.

The economic team works with an account of R$ 27.5 billion with judicial sentences and precatories.