Attention: this article contains spoilers about the dropout of Wie is de Mol?



The day of the invitation to Who is the mole? feels like yesterday for journalist and Elleeditor-in-chief Anke de Jong. ‘[Het] it all started with an email, almost a year ago’, she writes. ‘If I could call about a television program. I googled the person in question and jumped off my chair. It was before the scout Who is the mole? After a number of conversations, the redeeming app came: I was allowed to participate in the 23rd season.’

With the first recordings, then still in the Netherlands, she had to go into the studio first. She was tense. “After minutes alone, Soy (Kroon) came in, with a big smile. Then Froukje (de Both), another smile. Then Nabil (Aoulad Ayad), another smile. I was able to relax a bit (…). While I looked at everyone I thought: we don’t know each other yet, but in the near future we will get to know each other very well and with some of them I might build a bond for life.’ See also The Russians eased the rules for discharge after COVID-19

That turned out to be true. De Jong fondly recalls ‘the many bus rides’. ‘The moments without a camera in which we had no distractions from telephones and the internet, and where we went into depth during conversations with the group almost on day one.’

Tears flow in the air

She formed a bond with tech journalist Daniël Verlaan, now one of her dearest friends. Saturday night’s red screen hurt all the more. “I was so close to the final and the unmasking. The goodbyes went quickly and before I knew it I was on a plane to Cape Town, to the other part of my new family, the dropouts.’

After ‘a big smile from start to finish’ there was still the sadness, still combined with joy. ‘I listened to music (Kiss from a rose from Seal, we heard that on the radio during the road trip) and let the tears come. Behind me the adventure, before me another new adventure.’ See also Hockey Tre Kronor's coach was embezzled by the avalanche of World Cup refusals - shook the answer



While the red screen is of course an end, it is also a new beginning for me Anne de Jong

De Jong vows to keep saying ‘yes’ to new adventures. “I did have the time of my life, and while the red screen is obviously an end, for me it has also been a new beginning of friendships for life and an experience I will carry with me forever. It has truly been the greatest gift of my life for me.’

The seventh episode of Who is the mole? attracted 2.1 million viewers on Saturday night and was the best-watched program of the day. The AvroTros show takes place in South Africa for the second time. The thirteenth season, in 2013, also took place there. Then Kees was Tol de Mol.



