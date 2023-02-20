China

Twenty-six floors of death. A factory of 600,000 pigs, the largest pig farm in China, was inaugurated in October in Ezhou, Hubei province, less than 100 kilometers from the famous Wuhan. In this place, which extends over 390,000 square metres, each floor is occupied by 20,000 pigs, which will be born and raised there, until they pass through one of the six lifts available, which can load up to 10 tons, and go to the slaughterhouse. The construction of a twin skyscraper is also expected soon. It is also difficult to imagine: 1.2 million pigs are killed every year. Animals that will never see even a blade of grass but only concrete, that will live in spaces devoid of everything, and the verb “to live” is certainly used inappropriately. It’s not just the end that terrifies, it’s the deprivation of everything: of every instinct, of every feeling, of every motivation. Several studies have demonstrated the marked intelligence of these animals that surpasses that of dogs, cognitive and relational skills and a deep emotionality. In Ezhou, as in all intensive farms, they become just pieces of an assembly line. On each floor there will be a perfect temperature, the right humidity, correct feeding for each individual pig, with more than 300 control points. But there will be no life, just a 26-story factory of death. The company, Zhong Xin Kai Wei Modern Breeding Company, intends to satisfy a large part of the ever-growing pork market in China with this “pig farm”. Here’s how it works.



