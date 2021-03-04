In the picture, the girl “Lavigne” receives the most expensive injection in the world in the UAE!

The Iraqi girl “Lavigne” received, today, Thursday, the most expensive injection in the world, for treatment of spinal muscular atrophy at the Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, ensured that the Iraqi Iraqi girl “Lavin” suffers from spinal muscular atrophy disease.

The value of this injection is about 8 million dirhams, and spinal muscular atrophy in children is among the rarest and most expensive diseases in the world, and it is a genetic disease caused by a mutation in the motor neuron gene, and this disease causes serious and life-threatening complications from the inability to move, walk and breathe. .