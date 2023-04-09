In Philippinesa group of Catholic fans celebrated the Good Friday with crucifixions and royal flagellaas part of the Holy Week rites.

While the majority of the population celebrated Good Friday by attending mass, some went to extremes to atone for their sins in rituals that are frowned upon by the Church.

In the town of San Juan, north of the capital Manila, hundreds of residents and tourists attended a bloody reenactment of the last moments of Jesus Christ.

Dozens of men paraded with their faces covered while beating themselves with bamboo branches, causing the blood will emanate from their backs.

After the parade, three people were escorted by men dressed as Romans, and two of them were tied to wooden crosses. Wilfredo Salvador, an old man, was crucified and nailed to the cross. While the crowd was taking photos and videos, some drones were flying over the scene.

Although this tradition is common in the villages of the San Fernando area, it was canceled in the last three years due to the covid-19 pandemic.

However, this year it has been resumed, although Church leaders in the Philippines have disapproved of these practices, as Filipinos can show their deep faith and religious devotion without getting hurt.

Although many of the penitents who participate in this type of ritual are impoverished, they undergo the ritual to expiate their sins, pray for the sick or for a better life and give thanks for miracles.

The Church has emphasized the importance of doing charitable works, such as donating blood, as a more effective and less harmful way of showing your faith and religious devotion.