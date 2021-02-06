The press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Perm Territory reported that a bus with tourists took off from the road in the Chusovsky district, reports RIA News.

According to available information, there were tourists on the bus returning to Perm from the ski complex in Chusovoy.

“The incident happened at 19.30 (17.30 Moscow time) in the Chusovsky district: a Mercedes bus with about 20 passengers was traveling along the Polazna-Chusovoy road. At the 34th kilometer, the bus driver made an exit from the road. There are no casualties, ”the message says.

Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the incident. The passengers of the bus reached the city by passing transport.

