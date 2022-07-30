On the Kama River in the Perm Territory, a boat with 25 passengers collided with a barge loaded with timber

In the Perm Territory, on the Kama River between the village of Orel and the city of Berezniki, a passenger boat collided with a barge loaded with timber. This information appeared on site Ural Transport Prosecutor’s Office.

There were 25 people on board the ship. There were no fatalities, nine passengers sought medical attention, and one person was hospitalized, the agency said.

After the collision, both ships remained afloat. The boat moored to the shore, the barge is currently on the fairway.

The Perm Transport Prosecutor’s Office has begun checking compliance with traffic safety rules and the operation of water transport.

Earlier in June, a boat crashed into a cargo ship in Chuvashia on the Volga, killing four people.