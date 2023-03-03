The Governor of the Penza region instructed to introduce an enhanced regime for the protection of public order

Against the backdrop of the tragic events in the Bryansk region, the Penza Governor Oleg Melnichenko ordered the introduction of an enhanced regime for the protection of public order in the region. About it reported on the website of the government of the Penza region.

Melnichenko instructed the heads of all operational services and divisions to organize the work of departments in a special mode in order to prevent emergencies. Police and National Guard units must ensure the reliable protection of vital facilities and the safety of the population. The departments also organized round-the-clock monitoring of the state of the operational situation.

Socially significant objects, venues for mass events, for example, shopping centers, have been taken under special control. Also under special attention are the objects of trade, storage and use of firearms. Law enforcement officials will take steps to minimize the transport of firearms and ammunition.

The Penza governor called the tragic events in the Bryansk region an act of terrorism and hatred for civilians.

On the morning of March 2, 2023, a group of Ukrainian saboteurs entered two villages, taking local residents hostage in one of them. After the DRG retreated to the territory of Ukraine, and the Russian Defense Ministry reported an artillery strike on saboteurs.