The funeral of a dead monarch rarely passes in silence. Take the following frenzied ritual, circa 1800, somewhere in West Africa. The king of Dahomey (now Benin) has died. “A multitude of the dead king’s wives [gaat] each other to be allowed to be buried with him.” They all want to serve him in the other world. “Not more than twenty-four of them are chosen.”

Mineke Schipper (84), emeritus professor of intercultural literature at Leiden University, describes the ceremony in her recently published book Widows. She quotes a French colonial official who reported in 1805 on the “barbaric custom” of this widow struggle: “Their legs are broken with a club. (..) As soon as they are down, the grave is closed and covered with earth.” Buried alive. Creeping in pain. Choking on the way to eternity.

Widows – the title of a book cannot be more precise than this one word. What you read is what you get: stories of women whose husbands have died, across all ages and cultures.

The subtitle delivers on a promise: A never-told story. A period of mourning usually follows the death of a life partner. That in itself is not special. But so much more intense and much less known is the extra suffering that could and can befall widows, and widowers rarely if ever.

Skipper gets straight to the point. In the first paragraph of her prologue, she writes: “According to an estimate from 2021, our planet has over 258.5 million widows. One in ten lives in extreme poverty.” Their suffering is insufficiently seen, “even by the women’s movement”.

Among the few writings that sound the alarm about this is a special issue, Widows, life after deathof the magazine Index on Censorship (1998). It describes how and where widows are victims of traditional customs and practices. Schipper summarizes: “In poorer regions, being a widow means almost without exception a life of neglect, discrimination, intimidation, loneliness, rejection and poverty.”

Women as property

The life and suffering of widows would be worth a separate book, Schipper thought after her 2004 book Never marry a woman with big feet had appeared. For this book she analyzed the global image of women in proverbs. Ten of the nearly six hundred pages were about widows. With men’s talk like: ‘Blessed be the door through which the dead woman departs’ (from Brazil). And: ‘The death of the woman renews the marriage’ (in Arabic). Or this French warning: “A woman who buries her husband will bury another.” Intriguing statements that motivated Schipper to conduct separate research into the hidden world of widowhood.

The sad social position of widows is directly related to the traditions surrounding marriage. Girls in particular leave their families to move in with their in-laws. Whoever loses her husband can get into deep trouble. In her book, Schipper follows how these widows fare after the death of their husbands.

At its core, it is always about men’s conviction that women are not individuals with rights. They are exchangeable objects, tools, possessions. This is how it is already written in the Old Testament of the Bible. If a married man dies, then a brother or other man from his tribe is automatically also married to his widow. This ‘brother-in-law marriage’ (levirate) is also found in India and Africa. If the new husband fathers children with this widow, the deceased husband is usually regarded as their father.

Cry out sadness

Several Western anthropologists have detailed the rituals surrounding dead men and grieving women in the colonial decades around 1900. In remote areas, especially in Africa, India and Southeast Asia, these traditions are still alive and well.

Schipper gives examples from different cultures, including an account of fieldwork in the Trobriand Islands (eastern New Guinea) about a hundred years ago. Women had to cry out their grief for days, led by the widow as the chief complainant. Tears stream from everyone’s eyes and snot from everyone’s nose. All this moisture of sorrow is smeared over their bodies.’

The real suffering often only followed after the funeral. Until the first half of the last century, a widow in Papua had to sit for three months, day and night, next to the grave of her deceased husband, covered with a mat, under a roof of leaves. Arunta widows (an Aboriginal tribe in Australia) covered their hair, faces and breasts with clay so that they could be recognized by the whole community. For months, sometimes even a year, they had to remain silent. They were only allowed to communicate with hand and arm gestures.

And even worse. In many cultures, fear of the dead man’s ghost followed his death: he could come back unsatisfied. The widow had to ensure his soul’s peace and well-being in the afterlife. She was treated with suspicion. Wasn’t it just her fault that her husband died? So it was her destiny on earth to do penance for this in advance. She had to ensure that her deceased husband ended up well by living modestly, by isolation or by a cleansing ritual.

For widows in strict Hindu castes, this meant never having sex again. Or vice versa, in the east and south of Africa: forced sex. A widow had to make her body temporarily available to a male relative of her deceased husband, or to a professional cleaner. Only this ritual could definitively break the bond between the living and the dead. Did this ‘sacred’ duty also affect widowers? No. The ghost of a dead woman no longer played any role.

That a woman is left behind as an empty shell after the death of her husband is also implied in various languages. The Sanskrit word for this woman is ‘vidhua’, the destitute. It is related to the Latin ‘viduata’, the robbed, the emptied, from which Western words such as ‘widow’, ‘widow’, ‘veuve’ and ‘Witwe’ originate.

And it can be even more cynical. The Japanese word for widow, ‘mibojin’, literally translates as ‘she who has not yet died’.

Black clothes

To modern, Dutch eyes, historical examples can seem long ago and far away. That impression is only partly correct. In strict Protestant circles, widows in particular still do well to have a wardrobe full of dark (black) clothing. A second marriage should be delayed for quite some time. The life of a widow is always under the magnifying glass of social control – and not only in Calvinist regions. Widow chastity is regarded as respect for the deceased man.

Mineke Skipper: Widows. A never-told story. Prometheus, 247 pp., €22.50

Testimonies from the Netherlands, up to about a century ago, abound from fellow villagers or neighbors who walked around a widow with a wide berth. Death clung to her. She had better not go near a woman in labor. The risk of her bringing in evil spirits had to be kept to a minimum.

A few centuries further back in Dutch history, Schipper introduces the widow Mechteld ten Ham. Convicted of witchcraft, she was here, in 1605, one of the last women to be burned at the stake. After the death of her husband, she is said to have become possessed by a devilish ‘evil eye’. Human and livestock deaths, crop failures, and other calamities were attributed to her deadly gaze.

In Western culture, the widow as a witch is now little more than a villain from fairy tales. In poor rural areas in Asia and Africa, this innocence has not yet fully sunk in. In October 2021, four widows in southwestern Kenya fell victim to a popular court. The women would have bewitched a student, so that he suddenly could no longer speak. They were set on fire. Then their land was confiscated.

Schipper quotes a Kenyan human rights commission, which sees a connection with the dire living conditions in this country: “There are many reports of family members (including women) conspiring to harass, intimidate, mutilate and even murder widows. by chopping them up and/or burning them alive.”

Deep poverty, especially in Africa and India, also determines the fate of child widows: girls who were given away as brides at a young age. And once given, remains given – even if the man dies before the girl is an adult. Usually the life of this child widow has no further chance. An existence as a house slave or beggar woman awaits her. According to a 2018 estimate, the world has nearly one and a half million children in this plight.

With her book, Schipper arranged testimonies of old rituals in a new context. In Schipper’s closing words: “We cannot change history, but we can look at the past with new knowledge and look at the future with new eyes. Against their better judgement, far too many widows have been told that after the death of their husbands there is no future [meer] existed. Why should ‘she who has not yet died’ have to sit out the rest of her days without perspective?”