OfJasmin Pospiech shut down

You have to come to that first: On TikTok, a young man explains the simple “lifehack” that always creates enough space to get in and out.

USA – A man posted a video on the trendy TikTok platform in which he shares an ingenious parking lot trick. User “bigbruva_77” probably does not imagine his clip going viral when he puts the film online. Over 315,000 people like his video and more than 3,000 people comment on the post. But with what exactly does the rather unknown man with around 1,400 subscribers fascinate his viewers?

“What if I told you all that we parked wrongly in parking lots the whole time?” The filming man asks his community in the video. “Imagine if everyone at Walmart parked on the line, it would reduce the number of dents and give you space to get in and out. We got it wrong the whole time, all of you, ”the TikTok user comments on his mobile phone clip.

The difference to normal parking is as simple as it is simple: Most drivers lack a sense of how to maneuver their car exactly in the middle of a parking space. Then there are individual parking positions and different distances between the parked vehicles. To avoid this, the “lifehack” in the TikToker parking lot should help with boarding. You can read the full story at 24auto.de. *24auto.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.