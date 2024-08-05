Amr Obaid (Cairo)

The 13th day of the Paris 2024 Olympics will witness some final competitions, which will determine the gold medalists in several games, including athletics, cycling, shooting, and others. Away from the competitions of the big boys at the top of the “Olympic Medals of Honor” table, which America and China are usually competing for, with a distinguished appearance by the champions of France, there are some countries that have entered the list of winners with one or two medals, which certainly did not appear under the spotlight of the “top struggle”, but despite the small number of their medals, their Olympic awards have so far been limited to “gold”!

Although these countries may appear to be in a late order, according to the final harvest after 12 days, they outperform many of those who precede them in the total number of medals, as they have “gold medals”, while the harvest of others is limited to silver and bronze medals. At the top of these countries is our sister country, Algeria, which gave the “Arabs” the first gold medal in the current session, through artistic gymnast, Kaylia Nemour, after excelling in the parallel bars of different heights, which is the only medal that Algerian athletes have won so far, but it is “gold”.

Uganda followed the same path, winning a single medal at the Olympics, awarded to them by world record holder Joshua Cheptegei, who won the “gold” in the 10,000-meter race in athletics, after setting a new Olympic record. With the participation of 103 Olympic athletes, Argentina only won one medal, but it shined with “gold” through cyclist Jose Torres, in the freestyle BMX competitions, and it was the first gold medal for South American countries in the current Olympics.

After that, Chelsea won another “Latin” gold medal, the only one in its bag so far, and it came through Francisca Crovetto in the “Skeet” shooting competition, and it was not an ordinary medal at all, because Crovetto became the first Chilean to win an Olympic gold medal in history, then it was Ecuador’s turn, which won its only medal in the men’s 20-kilometer walk race, and the “gold” was signed by runner Brian Pintado, who was one of the “duo” carrying his country’s flag at the opening ceremony, and succeeded in winning the first Olympic medal in his career after participating twice previously in 2016 and 2020.

The small Caribbean island nation of Dominica, which is only fielding four athletes in the Olympics, also won a “historic” gold medal, its first ever since gaining independence in 1978. The “gold” came from Thea Lafond in the women’s triple jump. It seemed that one gold medal was enough to make history in that edition, as the same thing happened with runner Julianne Alfred from Saint Lucia, who snatched the “gold” in the women’s 100-meter race, in an unusual surprise that gave the other Caribbean island its first medal in history, tinged with “gold.” Norwegian Marcus Roth gave his country its only medal in its collection, a gold medal in the decathlon competition in athletics, as did Slovenian Andrea Lisicki, who won the gold medal in women’s judo in the 63 kg weight class.

Although there are 3 countries with only two medals in the ranking table, only “gold” was present this time as well, and the Philippines is very eye-catching in that list, as it had only one gold medal in its Olympic history, which it won in “Tokyo 2020”, but today it raised its tally to 3 “gold”, thanks to the two medals it won through Carlos Yulo, in artistic gymnastics, in the floor and jump competitions, in a rare historical event for the Philippines, and the “legendary” Novak Djokovic increased Serbia’s tally to two medals, both of them “gold”, by winning the “singles” tennis competitions, a few days after the “duo” Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mekic won the gold medal in the ten-meter air pistol shooting for mixed teams, and Azerbaijan hopes to add a “third” medal to its tally in a few days, if its boxer Loren Alfonso wins the 92 kg final, and it may be a coincidence It was strange at the time that she continued to win only “gold”, after the two judo medals for Salim Kutsoev in the under 100 kg weight class, and his compatriot Hidayat Heydarov in the under 73 kg weight class.