D.he left in the Bundestag is calling for an additional tax for companies that made particularly high profits during the Corona crisis. This emerges from a draft law by the parliamentary group that has been submitted to the German Press Agency. In it, the MPs criticize that the market power of online retailers such as Amazon and digital companies such as Microsoft or Facebook has increased enormously in the pandemic.

“While small and medium-sized companies have been hit hard by the Corona crisis, digital companies like Amazon have become even more powerful,” said financial politician Fabio De Masi. That distorts competition. “It therefore makes sense if extra profits from the big crisis winners are skimmed off with an excess profit tax, as is currently being discussed in Great Britain, for example.”

An excess profit tax aims at above-average profit growth that has arisen in a crisis situation. The faction said that a flat investment rate could also be taken into account. The special profits of digital companies based abroad could be skimmed off by additionally introducing a withholding tax on the sales generated in Germany. This could apply, for example, to all digital companies whose annual turnover in Germany exceeds ten million euros.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently brought up a kind of solidarity tax for crisis winners such as pharmaceutical and digital companies. The internet giant Amazon had previously presented record numbers for 2020. According to the annual report of the US parent company, the mail order company achieved sales of almost 29.6 billion US dollars in Germany – a jump of more than 30 percent compared to the 22.2 billion dollars in 2019.