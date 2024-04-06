There is no threat of flooding in new microdistricts of Orsk. This was reported on Saturday, April 6, by the press service of the government of the Orenburg region.

“In the current situation (there is no threat of flooding. – Ed.),” said a representative of the regional administration TASS.

The press service explained that the dam protects the old part of the city, and at the moment there may be overflows there. The government clarified that the historical maximum discharge was lost, and the dam itself was not designed for such a volume of water.

On the same day, Izvestia was informed by Rostekhnadzor that in 2020 the dam in Orsk was checked and 38 comments were identified. In addition, the West Ural Department of the agency sent a letter to the Housing and Communal Services Department of the city administration to provide information on the preparation of hydraulic structures for the passage of floods in 2024. In response to this, the Housing and Public Utilities Department clarified that visual observations of the structures are being carried out and the condition is being monitored.

A dam break in Orsk occurred on the evening of April 5. Rescuers immediately began evacuating people. In the region, almost 4.3 thousand residential buildings, almost 8.5 thousand summer cottages and 47 bridges were flooded.

Also on the morning of April 6, the mayor of Orsk, Vasily Kozupitsa, said that one of the breakthroughs had been eliminated, but the Old Town microdistrict was already half flooded, and it would suffer seriously because of this.

Based on the incident, a criminal case was opened for negligence and violation of construction safety rules (Part 1 of Article 216 – “Violation of safety rules during construction work”, Part 1 of Article 293 – “Negligence”). Also, on behalf of the head of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, Alexander Kurenkov, an additional echelon of rescuers flew to the Orenburg region to eliminate the consequences of the flood and provide assistance to the population.