In one of the garages in the village of Adamovka, Orenburg region, four young people were found dead, two of them were minors. This was reported on January 8 by the press service of the Main Directorate of the Russian Emergencies Ministry for the region.

“At 08:15 (06:15 Moscow time) a message was received about carbon monoxide poisoning [газом] in the Adamovsky district in the village of Adamovka. As a result of the accident, four people died: two youths born in 2006, one born in 2003, one born in 2000, ”the message says.

The Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the region reported that a criminal case was initiated into the death of young people.

“Based on the results of checking reports on the discovery of the bodies of four people, including two minors, a criminal case was initiated under Part 3 of Art. 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Causing death by negligence of two or more persons”) “, – said in message…

The department clarified that at the time of the discovery of the bodies, the car’s engine was started, the interior doors were closed. At the same time, the garage doors were locked from the inside, the door was closed. There were clear signs of a high concentration of exhaust gases in the room.

Investigators found signs of prior drinking of alcoholic beverages, as well as the effects on the body of toxic substances from an internal combustion engine, no bodily harm was found.

“At present, investigative and procedural actions are being carried out to fully and comprehensively establish the circumstances of the incident, the investigation of the criminal case continues,” the Investigative Committee added.

On January 6, it was reported that in the city of Ulyanovsk, a family was poisoned by carbon monoxide, three children were hospitalized. Now the employees of the management company, as well as the organization servicing the gas equipment, are being checked.