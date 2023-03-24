Home page politics

Explosive investigation: Sahra Wagenknecht’s ex-husband was supposed to establish contact with the Kremlin for the “Reich citizens”. Did he report it to the Office for the Protection of the Constitution himself?

Frankfurt – Raid on Sahra Wagenknecht’s ex-husband: According to a media report, Ralph Thomas Niemeyer is said to be in the environment of the “Reichsbürger” group around Heinrich XIII. Prince Reuss, where the federal prosecutor’s office had his house searched. Niemeyer confirmed that Mirror. He said his home was searched by “ten officers with machine guns.” However, Niemeyer is said not to have been at home during the search.

The federal prosecutor’s office also confirmed the search. However, Niemeyer is not considered an accused in the proceedings, but rather a witness. Prince Reuss is said to be the head of a terror network that planned the violent overthrow of the Federal Republic of Germany and belongs to the “Reich Citizens” scene. Overall, the Federal Public Prosecutor is investigating more than 50 suspects for forming or supporting a terrorist organization.

House search at Wagenknecht’s husband

The scene probably wanted to ask Russia for support. Wagenknecht’s ex-husband Niemeyer is said to have been approached by the group to establish contact with the Kremlin, at best with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov or President Vladimir Putin. Reuss wanted to address the allegations Mirror– Have not yet made an inquiry.

I myself see Niemeyer as “part of a government in exile”, but it is not easily possible to establish contact with the Kremlin. Although he has a tap-proof satellite phone and can contact Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov and Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, he needs a “really very good reason”. That should not have been the only attempt to make contact.

Explosive investigation: Sahra Wagenknecht’s ex-husband was supposed to establish contact with the Kremlin for the “Reich citizens”. Did he report it to the Office for the Protection of the Constitution? © Hertenfelder/SNA/Imago/Montage

Prince Reuss wanted to contact Putin through Wagenknecht’s ex-husband

On December 5, 2022, a woman named “Swetlana” is said to have approached Wagenknecht’s ex-husband during a speech in Wittenberg and handed him several letters from Prince Reuss to the Kremlin. The letters are said to have been written in Russian. Reuss wanted to ask Putin to negotiate a peace treaty with him as a representative of the government of the “German Empire” after the Second World War. Niemeyer then reported the incident to the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and handed over the letters to them.

“They stormed the wrong building, because if they had searched the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, they would have found the original documents I gave them there,” Wagenknecht’s ex-husband said Mirror. According to the search warrant, the documents of “Svetlana” are said to have been transmitted only incompletely as a scan. (mse)