He won his trust and then went on to give them kisses and hugs in intimacy and ended up practicing explicit and complete homosexual relationships. Whether they were in their van, your home or in the camps it organized To learn to surf. This was the alleged ‘modus operandi’ of the Surf Professor of Hondarribia accused of sexually abusing eleven minors and who is beginning to be judged today at the Provincial Court of Guipúzcoa.

The Prosecutor’s Office asks for sentences that add 85 years in prison. 84 For eleven crimes to children under 16 years And another year for a crime of possession of child sexual exploitation material, for facts that would have occurred over ten years, between 2011 and 2021. The victims’ statements will be held behind closed doors “in order to protect the rights to their privacy and avoid their revictimization,” as reported from the Superior Court of Justice of the Basque Country (TSJPV).

According to the information published by the newspaper Vasco, which has accessed the prosecution of the prosecution, the defendant would have maintained the same ‘modus operandi’: «He took advantage of the activities he developed to gain confidence of his students, who saw him as a figure to follow ». He chose one of it, a student, “mostly of the male sex”, which he distinguished “from the rest of the flock.”

Thus, the link between the defendant and each minor was gestured in a “progressive” way until “a narrow relationship” was generated in which The man “provoked” a relationship of “dependence” in minors. At first, the defendant was “affectionate with the slightest ‘chosen’, giving kisses and hugs”, and held “almost daily” conversations through messaging chats, “he interfered in his personal life” until, finally, “annular” his will.









Relationships occurred on the paths to the beach in his van. According to the prosecutor, I took advantage of those journeys for kisses, hugs, touching in genital areasfirst above clothes and, in the most consolidated relationships, also below pants. Several minors detail “masturbations” or mutual “fellatio.” Sexual abuse would also have taken place in the house that the defendant shared with his mother, as well as in the bungalós or tents where they were housed in the one -week camps organized in the Landas.

According to the prosecutor’s story, Relationships ended when the victim “became aware” what was happening and ended up leaving classes.