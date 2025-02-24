This Monday begins in Vannes (Morbihan), in the southern Brittany, the historical trial against Joël Le Scouarnec (74 years), considered the most atrocious and scandalous pedophile in the history of sexual crime in France, accused of violating and violating 299 Boys and girls from 7 to 9 years old, between 1989 and 2014.

Medical specialized in stomach surgery, born in Paris in the XIV district, Le Scouarnec was already condemned twice. In 2005 he was sentenced to four months in prison with a sentence remission for possession and importation of pedophile and pornographic images. In 2020 he was sentenced to fifteen years in prison, firm, for aggravated pedophile violence and violations.

Le Scouarnec was signed by the police as a pedophile since the beginning of his career as a doctor. However, the disturbing scope of his behavior for several decades, since the 80s of the last century, could only be known, with clinical, police precision, after the revelations that followed his first conviction.

Le Scouarnec studied in Paris and Nantes, between 1976 and 1981, when he married, soon «failed«, to exercise in many cities in eastern France. He managed to hide his first conviction and be accepted in the Professional College, with which he benefited from relative professional recognition, until the repetition scandals began to explode.









In Jonzac, in the department of the Charente-Maritime, in the west, a six-year-old girl confessed for the first time, in 2017, that her doctor and neighbor was exhibited naked, abusing physically. After the first scandal, others followed. To culminate in a first sentence to fifteen years in prison, which the pedophile doctor has continued to fulfill in several prisons, before moving to the city of 60,000 inhabitants where he will be tried during the next months.

They recognized their doctor

The first prison sentence, firm, had a devastating advertising effect, dozens of relatives recognized their head doctor, Le Scouarnec. And they filed complaints, with dozens and hundreds of accusations that began to grow distressing.

The known and hidden computers of the pedophile doctor, the Judicial Police discovered thousands of photographs and videos, of known and unknown victims; Thousands of doses of “carefully” victims repertointed and noted with the precision of a dangerous sexual maniac.

With an absolute “clinical rigor and a disturbing pedophile obsessions, Le Scouarnec consecrated personal doses to the personality and sex of their victims, often telling the most disturbing intimate details, completed with parallel doses, with such” precision “with such” precision ” Personal behavior: masturbating with exhibitionism; violating boys and girls with their fingers, sex, sex toys, kitchen utensils; counting the history of their “discoveries”, abuse and violation of their children’s victims …

Prescribed crimes

The study and classification of these tortuous materials will be one of the matrices of the process that begins this Monday. The victims have been identified. The violence and violation of a hundred will not be judged: crimes have prescribed. Among the 299 cases that will be judged, the victims and their families have divided. Little more than half do not want their testimonies to be public, by modesty. The other half has begun to accept public testimony, under conditions that the president of the court must agree and negotiate, when it is time to present her testimonies.

The first ten days of the process will be consecrated to the interrogation and study of the defendant’s psychiatric case. His lawyers have begun to advance the thesis of a kind of “transient madness” that would have “disappeared” after several years in jail. Other psychiatric testimonies think otherwise. “The defendant is still faithful to his criminal obsessions,” said several psychiatrists.

For the number of his victims, for several decades, Joël Le Scouarnec begins to be considered the most disturbing sexual and pedophile criminal in the history of sexual violence in France. His case also has another unpublished dimension: the National College of Physicians is also considered a victim and has filed his own complaint against Dr. Pedófilo.

In the opinion of the school, those responsible for the administrative organization of Medicine also committed a tragic ruling, showing their inability to «discover« and denounce a unique case in national medical history

In Vannes, the process will begin with a manifestation of people directly or indirectly affected by the sexual crimes of Le Scouarnec. In Paris, the National College of Physicians has convened another manifestation, parallel, to ask the Government, the State, a global reflection on the statute of doctors and the indispensable surveillance of associal and criminal behaviors.

Political implications

The case of Le Scouarnec coincides with another case of pedophilia that directly affects François Bayrou, head of government, wrapped in a dark and sordid pedophilia scandal and sexual violence in a school where his children and his wife were a catechism teacher.

A hundred victims have filed complaints against the direction of the Notre-Dame Institute of Bétharram, located in the tiny town of Lestelle-Bétharram (800 inhabitants), very close to Pau (79,000 inhabitants), in the Bearn region, in the northwest And the border with Spain, where Bayrou has been a first -order political figure, for half a century. According to the families of the victims, Bayrou met and never denounced pedophile violations and sexual violence that followed for several decades. Bayrou denies and accuses, in turn, the socialist governments of the late last century.

In the case of Le Scouarnec, it is a “pure” pedophilia scandal. In the case of the Bétharram Institute, the pedophile scandal has disturbing political dimensions, which can destabilize the government. Both cases join France in a black nightmare that dismiss very dark pages of national history.