The season of classic car rallies has begun. It doesn’t depend on speed – if you want to win, you have to be calm and precise. We took part in the Bodensee-Klassik in the Opel Kadett GT/E.

The Kadett GT/E is 45 years old. He is followed by a Kadett Aero, which was only built for two years. Image: Opel

NNot a few have an old car in the garage. One that has personal memories attached to it, or one that you’ve always wanted, and then there was finally time and money to make that dream come true. But the old treasures want and have to be moved, otherwise they will be destroyed. So you go for a walk at the weekend, or you have bigger plans, maybe taking part in a rally. You meet like-minded people, you can expect beautiful routes and organized, professional support if you do break down, and there is also some sporting competition on offer.

In addition, you can always score points by taking part in a rally with friends. But, admittedly, it sounds bigger than it is. After all, it’s not about speed, quite the opposite. Of course there are still winners. The task is to understand the road book, find the route, pass all the drive-through controls and, along the way, there are small, treacherous special stages.