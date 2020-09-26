Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar recently made a comment on Anushka Sharma regarding Virat Kohli’s performance, which he seems to be trolling about. Anushka Sharma wrote a post on Instagram and commented on Sunil Gavaskar’s statement. Now Kangana Ranaut’s reaction has come in this whole matter.

Anushka Sharma gave a befitting reply to Sunil Gavaskar through his Instagram post. Anushka further wrote- ‘You could have targeted my husband’s performance with any other word, but you also dragged my name, is that right? It is going on 2020, but for me, things have not gone right even today. I am always dragged into cricket. I respect you very much. You are the legend of this game. I just want to tell you how I felt when you took my name.

#Anushka remained quiet when I was threatened and called Haramkhor but today the same misogyny coming to bite her, I condemn the fact that she was dragged in to cricket by #SunilGavaskar but selective feminism is equally uncool. – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 25, 2020

Kangana tweeted, “Anushka Sharma kept quiet when I was bullied and called a harakkhor, but today when she herself faced a grudge against such mischievous women, I condemn that Sunil Gavaskar Dragged into cricket in this way, but showing Feminism on just a few things is also not right. ‘

Only a sex starved pervert will find sexual context to #SunilGavaskar‘s statement which he made on national television for a woman, he should’ve not mentioned her, but Anushka is playing a cricketer in her next and there are several videos of her practicing with her husband. – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 25, 2020

Kangana further writes in her tweet, ‘Anushka Sharma is playing the role of a cricketer in her next film. At the same time, in many videos, he is also seen practicing with Virat Kohli. Earlier Anushka wrote on her Insta story, ‘Gavaskar ji, your message is a disturbing fact’.