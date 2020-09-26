Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar recently made a comment on Anushka Sharma regarding the performance of Virat Kohli, for which he seems to be trolling a lot. Anushka Sharma wrote a post on Instagram and commented on Sunil Gavaskar’s statement. Now Kangana Ranaut’s reaction has come in this whole matter.

Anushka Sharma gave a befitting reply to Sunil Gavaskar through his Instagram post. Anushka further wrote- “You could have targeted my husband’s performance with any other word, but you also dragged my name. Is this right? It is going on 2020 years but things have not gone right for me even today . I am always dragged into cricket. I respect you very much. You are a veteran of this game. I just want to tell you how I felt when you took my name. “

Kangana tweeted, “Anushka Sharma kept quiet when I was bullied and called a bastard, but today when she herself faced a grudge against misogynistic women, I condemn that Sunil Gavaskar Dragged into cricket in this way, but showing feminism on just a few things is also not right. “

Kangana further writes in her tweet, “Anushka Sharma is playing the role of a cricketer in her next film. At the same time, she is seen practicing with Virat Kohli in many videos.” Earlier Anushka wrote on her Insta story, ‘Gavaskar ji, your message is a disturbing fact’.