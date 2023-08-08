In the Omsk region, the first forest fire in August, which broke out on the 7th in the Kormilovsky district, was extinguished. This is reported by the main department of forestry of the region.

The fire at EDDS was reported by a local farmer. A mixed forest caught fire, next to which there are young coniferous trees planted by the forestry about 10 years ago.

“If a fire had entered these plantings, everything would have died – the branches of young trees grow low, densely, the fire would immediately go up on them. And he went through the age plantings, where it is not so easy for him to climb. The litter burned down, but the trees themselves were not damaged, ”said Alexander Koval, chief specialist of the Omsk forestry department.

As the IA specifies “OMSKREGION”The extinguishing took about five hours. Employees of the Podgorny forestry enterprise used a Gazelle and UAZ, and a tractor to plow the burning area.

Now hot weather has settled in the Omsk region, precipitation is not expected. For most of the region, a 3rd class fire hazard is predicted.

Earlier on August 8, it was reported that the Dzhugdzhursky reserve in the Ayano-Maysky district was on fire in the Khabarovsk Territory. Specialists are trying to put out two fires with an area of ​​380 hectares.