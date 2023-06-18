Head of Zelensky’s office Podolyak: Armed Forces of Ukraine increase the intensity of fire in different directions

The head of the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Mykhailo Podolyak, spoke about the tactics followed by the country’s Armed Forces (APU) during the counteroffensive. He spoke about this on the air of the FreeDom TV channel, the recording of the broadcast was published on YouTube.

Podolyak revealed the tactics of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and stressed that the Ukrainian troops are gradually increasing the intensity of fire in different directions. In addition, the operation will be formed, the number of strikes will also increase.

“At the initial stage, the following activities are carried out – molding operations in various areas. This is an increase in the intensity of fire on the rear contentment. To reduce the overall defense capabilities of the Russian group. And it is clear that the intensity will increase,” he explained.

On June 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that the country’s armed forces were already conducting a counteroffensive. He did not give details of the actions, but noted that “we will definitely feel it all.”