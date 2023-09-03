ZN.UA: in the Odessa region there was an explosion near the port

In the Odessa region, an explosion occurred near the port. A fire broke out and two people were injured. About it informs ZN.UA with reference to the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

It is noted that the explosion occurred due to the attack of drones.

According to information Telegram-channel “Military Chronicle”, five groups of Russian kamikaze drones “Geran” hit military facilities in the adjacent territory to the port of Reni in the Odessa region. At least three explosions are known.

According to the data online maps air alerts of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, from 01:05 an air alert was announced in the Odessa region.