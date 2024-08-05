A recent discovery has revealed that in ocean floorat a depth of about 4,000 meters, there exist minerals capable of producing oxygen through chemical reactions. This discovery was published in the journal Nature Geoscience from the research team led by Andrew Sweetmanof the Scottish Association for Marine Science.

A breakthrough in understanding oxygen production

Until now, it was always believed that the oxygen present on our planet was produced exclusively by living beings through the process of photosynthesis. However, this discovery revolutionizes this belief. Second Donated Young peoplemicrobiologist at the Federico II University of Naples, “We have always taken it for granted that the oxygen present on our planet is produced exclusively by photosynthesis, but in the last 7-8 years we are discovering that this is not the case”.

Scientists have conducted analyses over a large region of the Pacific Ocean Ridge and identified that in the deep sea they happen particular chemical reactions. These reactions They are caused by the presence of polymetallic nodules, very particular minerals that generate a small current voltage, similar to a 1.5 V battery. This The current is able to split water molecules, separating hydrogen and oxygen, which then disperse into the sea.

Oceanic minerals the importance of discovery

This discovery is of great importance not only for science, but also for protection of marine environments. The production of oxygen by minerals represents an alternative and still poorly understood source of this essential element for life. Giovannelli observed that “There are various sources of oxygen on the planet. We do not yet know how relevant they are, how much they produce and what impact they have had on the past of the planet and on the spread of life, but certainly these are discoveries that force us to review some things that we held as assumptions”.

A particularly interesting aspect of this discovery is the parallel between the chemical reactions observed in the ocean floor and those that occur inside biological cells. In fact, the metals involved in these reactions are the same ones present in cellular biological processes, suggesting a very similar mechanism.

The Threats of Mining Activities

Despite the scientific importance of this discovery, there are serious threats for these deep ecosystems. The depth of 4,000 meters at which the discovery was made is of great interest to many mining companies. These companies, often working in an invasive manner, risk devastating the delicate balances of these environments. “A sector expanding whose risks there has been too little debate. We know very little of these ecosystems and with extractive activities we risk losing them even before knowing them”, he concluded Young people.

Final thoughts

This discovery forces us to review what has been Always believed in the production of oxygen and pushes for greater awareness regarding the protection of deep-sea environments. The presence of oxygen-producing minerals could have implications significant for understanding the history of our planet and the evolution of life.

It is essential that the debate on the risks of underwater mining activities be explored in depth and that measures be taken to protect these still largely undeveloped ecosystems. part unknown.

What do you think about this discovery? Do you think we should do more to protect the ocean floor?