In the city of Iskitim, Novosibirsk region, a teenager is accused of killing his adoptive parents’ own daughter with an ax, the newspaper reports.KP-Novosibirsk” May 10.

The tragedy happened on May 9th. According to preliminary information, 17-year-old Adelina (name changed) came to her parents for the May holidays. She herself studied at a college in Novosibirsk. It is assumed that the brother could have killed the girl with a splitting ax on the head because of a quarrel. Neighbors have been informed.

“The investigator examined the scene of the incident, during which the instrument of crime (cleaver) was found and seized,” it is noted on site SU SK in the Novosibirsk region.

Local residents also claim that the boy had mental problems. They also suggested that the reason for the murder could be jealousy of the parents.

“They have 11 children (five relatives, six adopted. – Ed.). The girl is her father’s own daughter. Her mother died and her father remarried. The family is generally good, friendly, the children are neat, everyone went to the Baptist church,” the neighbors said.

The young man was detained and taken to the regional Investigative Committee (IC). He was charged with committing a crime under Part 1 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“murder”).

As clarifies the publication, the minor faces the maximum term for a serious crime committed at his age – 10 years in prison.

Earlier that day in the Khabarovsk region, a two-year-old girl died in the intensive care unit after being severely beaten by her father. Doctors fought for the girl’s life for a month. A criminal case was opened against the father under the article on attempted murder of a minor, he was placed in a pre-trial detention center.