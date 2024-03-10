Forbes: the crew of the Patriot air defense system hit in Ukraine could have been completely destroyed

The crews of the American Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) destroyed in the Russian special operation zone (SVO) in Ukraine were probably also eliminated. Forbes magazine military columnist David Ax admitted that the Ukrainian military operating the air defense system did not survive the attack.

Two Patriot launchers exploded, almost certainly killing their crews. David Axmilitary columnist for Forbes

The defeat of Patriot affected the capabilities of Ukrainian air defense

The journalist clarified that Russian drone operators discovered an air defense system near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk People's Republic, approximately 32 kilometers from the front line. According to him, persistence helped find and destroy installations of the Russian Armed Forces in one blow.

As a result, Ax believes, Ukraine's ability to block the skies has been significantly weakened. According to him, the Ukrainian air defense (air defense) arsenal has only a few Patriot batteries and launchers: two batteries and two spare launchers arrived from Germany, the United States sent one battery, and the Netherlands – two launchers.

The destruction of American air defense systems in the DPR was caught on video

Russian artillerymen eliminated two Patriot complexes used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Saturday, March 9.

It is known that the strike was carried out by a missile from the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system. At the same time, it was initially reported that the S-300 air defense system was destroyed; the circumstances of the attack were established later thanks to video materials.

Information about the defeat of Patriot was confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defense. The last time the Russian military hit a Patriot was at the end of February – then the launcher, tractor, ammunition and transport-loading vehicle of the complex came under attack with precision weapons.

Photo: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

In Ukraine, betrayal was committed during the destruction of Patriot

Ukrainian experts unofficially confirmed the destruction of American installations and admitted that this happened as a result of betrayal.

Thus, military communications specialist Sergei Beskrestny, known as Sergei Flash, said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are forced to move Patriot systems closer to the front line, as they are capable of shooting down guided aerial bombs, which pose a particular danger to the army. The expert added that there are very few such “stray” air defense systems.