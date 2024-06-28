SVO soldier: there are practically no migrants in the combat zone

In the area of ​​the special military operation (SVO) there are “virtually no” military personnel from among migrants. This is what the soldier told FederalPress publication.

On June 27, the head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, announced that ten thousand foreigners who had received Russian passports had been sent into battle.

According to the fighter, the presence of foreigners in Russian positions is not felt. “Perhaps in some units (…) there are even more of them, relatively speaking, ten people per hundred, as it should be according to statistics. But on average there are none at the front at all,” the fighter said.

Earlier, an amendment was introduced to the State Duma that obliges migrants entering Russia to support the SVO. Otherwise, they will face deportation, the authors of the document explained.