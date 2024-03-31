Bor police in the Nizhny Novgorod region are looking for drunken schoolgirls who attacked a cadet

Police in the city of Bor, Nizhny Novgorod region, are looking for schoolgirls who, while drunk, attacked a naval cadet by spraying pepper spray in his eyes. This is reported in Telegram– Mash channel.

“They [восьмиклассницы] called me names [курсанта] they hit him in the face, scratched his neck, and finally sprayed pepper spray directly into his eyes,” the report says, citing the victim.