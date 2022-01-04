The 28-year-old girl, who was diagnosed with the Omicron strain of the coronavirus, is in a state of moderate severity. On Tuesday, January 4, the Deputy Governor of the Nizhny Novgorod Region, Minister of Health of the region David Melik-Huseynov told REN TV about this.

As the minister said, the sick woman is a citizen of Nigeria who returned to Nizhny Novgorod to continue her studies.

The girl was not vaccinated. She is in one of the hospitals in the department for the treatment of COVID-19, the patient has 25% of the lungs affected, Melik-Huseynov added.

“There is no fever, no manifestations of pulmonary symptoms. As the doctors say, the acute phase of the disease is over “, – the minister specified.

There is no threat to the girl’s life, there is a positive trend in her health.

On the same day, a second smear was taken from the patient for PCR testing.

“The results are expected within a few hours. In principle, the patient is ready to continue her treatment on an outpatient basis. The circle of contact persons has been determined, all of them have passed the appropriate examinations and are in isolation. PCR tests are still negative for all the “contact” ones, ”the minister summed up.

The fact that in the Nizhny Novgorod region a case of “Omicron” – a strain of coronavirus was revealed earlier that day.

On December 30, the head of Rospotrebnadzor of the Russian Federation, Anna Popova, said that the Omicron coronavirus strain is 3-5 times more infectious than other infection options. She also noted that the first manifestations of the disease in those infected with this strain are observed as early as 3-5 days after infection.

On December 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the high ability of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to fight the Omicron strain.

Also on this day, Popova suggested that the Omicron strain, due to its high infectivity, could cause an overload of the healthcare system. She noted that those who are not vaccinated against coronavirus are more difficult to carry the infection with this strain.

A large-scale vaccination campaign is underway in the Russian Federation. Citizens are vaccinated for free. Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, as well as Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVak.

