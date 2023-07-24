In the Nizhny Novgorod region, a family of three capsized on a boat, the child was saved, the couple died. On Sunday, July 23, it was reported on site SU SK of Russia for the region.

The tragedy occurred earlier that day in the Bogorodsk municipal district on Lake Efimyevskoye. According to preliminary data, a 36-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, along with their six-year-old son, were rafting in an inflatable boat on the lake when it capsized. Eyewitnesses managed to pull a woman and a child out of the water, the TV channel notes. “360”. The boy was taken to a medical facility, where he received the necessary medical care. The woman was given first aid, but it was not possible to save her, clarifies RT. The body of a man was removed from the reservoir by divers of the Ministry of Emergencies, the site writes kp.ru.

Employees of the Investigative Committee did not find any criminal injuries on the bodies of the dead, notes IA Regnum. An investigation is underway, reports life.ru. Forensic medical examinations have been scheduled. All the circumstances of the incident are established.

Earlier in July, in the Novoorsky district of the Orenburg region, a man born in 1975 saved a two-year-old boy and a nine-year-old girl who almost drowned. The man could not get out of the water himself and died. Law enforcement agencies are establishing the circumstances of the tragedy.