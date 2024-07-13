The last episode of the NieR: Automata anime adaptation showed off two new bosses : two managing directors, or CEO, if you like, of Square Enix who appeared in the final sketch (there are many of these in many anime). The sketch features former Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda and current president Takashi Kiryu.

The sketch

The sketch begins with Pod 042 introducing one of the multiple endings in the video game NieR: Automata. It continues with the 2B and 9S puppets observing various mechanical lifeforms competing in an arena. 2B and 9S eventually join the fight, until former Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda and current president Takashi Kiryu appear to confront them. The sketch ends with a Japanese text box describing the end of the YoRHa forces and humanity, overwhelmed by the power of the CEO super bosses.

If you are interested, you can watch the fight in the video attached to a post on X:

Be careful, because we are about to give a little preview of the game. If you don’t want to have it, despite its age, don’t read further.

The Square Enix CEO fights appeared as secret bonus fights in the NieR Automata DLC 3C3C1D119440927. At the time, the main characters were Yosuke Matsuda and then-PlatinumGames CEO Kenichi Sato. Additionally, NieR series producer Yosuke Saito confirmed that the voices of the former and current Square Enix CEOs were recorded specifically for the sketch.

The second part of the NieR Automata Ver1.1a anime season is currently airing and is available for streaming on Crunchyroll. The game is available for PS4, Switch, Xbox One and PC.