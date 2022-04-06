The presence of naturalized players in the Mexican National Team is a subject that usually generates controversy, Gerardo Martino reopened said door with the presence of Rogelio Funes Mori, a striker that “Tata” had in plans since he arrived in Mexico to direct the Tri and It was the coach himself who had direct communication with the Monterrey striker so that he could be part of his squad.
Now with the presence of the Mexican-Argentine within the group, it is logical to think that ‘Tata’ is in a position to have other naturalized players during the remainder of his term and in the coming months he could have a defender who has stood out within the Mx League since his arrival, Matheus Doria.
Doria affirms that he has received a crucial document to finalize his naturalization and that in the next few days he will present the corresponding exams to be one more Mexican, specifically in the month of May, according to the player, in this way and if Gerardo Martino so wishes. , the defender could be eligible for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, as Matheus himself has indicated that he has every intention of opening a gap within the Mexican National Team.
