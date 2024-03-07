The US Embassy called on fellow citizens in Russia to avoid mass events

The US Embassy in Moscow warned its citizens in Russia about the threat of terrorist attacks in the next 48 hours and urged them to avoid attending public events.

The embassy is monitoring reports that extremists have plans to attack large gatherings in Moscow, including concerts, and US citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings for the next 48 hours US Embassy in Russia

The diplomatic mission recommended that fellow citizens follow the latest publications in local media and be attentive to what is happening around them.

The warning appeared only in the English version of the site; there is no such publication on the Russian page. The US Embassy in Moscow did not provide other details.

Currently, when you try to navigate to the specified page of the embassy website, a technical error message appears. “We apologize, the site is currently experiencing technical difficulties. Please try again in a couple of minutes.”

The British Foreign Office issued a similar warning to fellow citizens. Foreign policy department refers to a statement from the American Embassy.

The Foreign Office quoted a message from US colleagues on its website and called on Britons to completely refrain from traveling to Russia or consider leaving the country.

American diplomats assess the likelihood of terrorist attacks as “imminent”

American diplomats assess the likelihood of terrorist attacks in Russia in the next 48 hours as “imminent,” that is, they are confident in the reliability of the information they receive.

In mid-February 2022, the US Embassy assessed the start of a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine as “could be imminent”, their statements brought Politico newspaper.

On February 11, US President Joe Biden said that Americans need to immediately leave Ukraine, as the situation in the country could worsen.

The State Department made a similar statement. They announced the increased risks of introducing Russian troops into the territory of Ukraine.

On February 21, three days before the start of the special military operation, a decision was made to evacuate the diplomatic mission from Kyiv.

On the same day, the United States Embassy in Moscow warned of possible terrorist attacks that could allegedly occur in Russia in the near future.

Americans living in Russia were urged to consider a plan to leave the country that would not depend on assistance from the US government. Citizens were also advised to follow information in the media, avoid crowds, be vigilant, especially in tourist areas, and also carry documents with them.

Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul said it was very unusual for US diplomats to warn about possible attacks. In turn, the citizens of the United States themselves doubted https://lenta.ru/news/2022/02/21/fake/ the words of the embassy about possible threats.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wondered whether the Americans shared this data with their Russian colleagues. Information about possible threats was published against the backdrop of reports in the American media that the Russian command had received orders to launch an “invasion” of Ukraine.

Margarita Simonyan commented on the message about the threat of terrorist attacks

RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan commented on reports from the US Embassy and the British Foreign Office about the threat of terrorist attacks in the next 48 hours.

Inexpensive “partners”! If you have specific information, it must be passed on through the intelligence services. I hope you did. And if not, then this is aiding Margarita Simonyan RT editor-in-chief

The United States has repeatedly recommended that its citizens leave Russian territory. At the end of February, the head of the State Department press service, Matthew Miller, called on Americans to refrain from traveling to Russia due to the alleged threat of detention.

In March 2023, the White House advised all US citizens to leave Russia after the arrest of Wall Street Journal (WSJ) journalist Evan Gershkovich.

On February 13, 2023, the US Embassy in Moscow announced that Americans located in Russia were advised to urgently leave the country due to the risk of mobilization. In addition, the American diplomatic mission recommended that fellow citizens refrain from traveling to Russia due to the “unpredictable consequences” of the conflict in Ukraine.

In 2022, Americans were advised not to attend events in Moscow on May 9. At the end of March of that year, State Department spokesman Ned Price called on Americans to leave Russia and Ukraine. In early March, the American Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan also noted that US citizens need to leave Russia or think about it, planning a possible departure.