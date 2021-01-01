Highlights: During the New Year’s party, a girl died in Mumbai under suspicious circumstances

Night curfew enforced due to Corona epidemic has banned parties in hotels, pubs in Maharashtra capital Mumbai since 11 pm, but some college students held a New Year party on the roof of a building in Khar on the night of 31 December. In this, 19-year-old Jahnavi Kukreja died under suspicious circumstances. It is alleged that he had seen a couple belonging to his friend circle in an objectionable position.

Khar’s Senior Inspector Mahadev Nimbalkar confirmed to NBT that the police had imposed Murder Section-302 in the case, but the accused were not arrested until the news was written. Some suspects have been detained. The police is also investigating from the angle that Jahnavi did not die due to falling into a quarrel with the accused, as the accused have said to the police in his defense.

Girl dies during beating

It is alleged that on the evening of 31 December, Jahnavi Kukreja had seen a 19-year-old girl and her 22-year-old boyfriend in an objectionable position on the terrace of Bhagwati Height building in Khar. All three quarreled over this. It is alleged that the accused beat up Jahnavi badly and brought him to the bottom while grabbing the hair of his head. He died in it.

A story also came to light that during a quarrel with the accused, Jahnavi fell from the roof down the stairs and rolled down the building. Khar police station has registered a case under sections 302 and 34 of IPC. The Crime Branch is also conducting parallel investigations with the local police.

There was no program to go to the party

According to sources, Jahnavi had no program to go to the building on the roof where the party took place. Jahnavi was in the house with her family till around 12.15 pm. Later a friend of his living in Jahnavi’s wing took him to the roof of Khar’s respective building. This incident happened after that. On New Year’s morning someone called Jahnavi’s family and informed them about his daughter’s death. First the police took the case of accidental death. Later, on the basis of CCTV footage and statements of some witnesses, an FIR was registered under the Murder section.