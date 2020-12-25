Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will lecture at Harvard University in the new year i.e. 2021. At the same time, in the year 2020, the education minister of the state Jagarnath Mahato took nomination in the 11th on August 10. He was scheduled to appear for the 11th examination in 2021, but has been hospitalized for the last three months. He was admitted to Rheims in Ranchi and then to a private hospital before being corona positive. He was then rushed to MGM Hospital in Chennai, where his lung transplant has been successful, but is still admitted in the ICU.In view of the health of the Education Minister, Chief Minister Hemant Soren himself has taken over the responsibility of functioning of the Education Department. Jagarnath Mahato took admission in Devi Mahato Inter College Nawadih in his 11th constituency on August 10 this year. At the time, he had said that after passing matriculation, circumstances drove him away from education, but inspired by his desire to bridge the same distance, he has enrolled for intermediate education.

Jagranath Mahato took admission in 11th in 2020

52-year-old Jagarnath Mahato started studying for the Inter Exam as a regular student by doing regular classes, but in a few days he became ill. Earlier in 1995, Jagarnath Mahato passed the matriculation examination from Nehru High School Telo in the second class. Then 25 years later, he re-read the tune. A video about the study of textbooks at Inter was also viral in which he was seen studying while returning home from a car while handling departmental work.

Know, how is the health of education minister now

The health of Jagarnath Mahato is also constantly improving. MLA Saryu Rai visited MGM Hospital in Chennai on Sunday to meet Jagarnath Mahato. Later, the doctors told him that Minister Jagarnath Mahato’s health was improving rapidly, very soon he would be transferred from ICU to ward. In the state, the 11th board examination (Jack) is being taken from last year. Earlier, the students taking admission in Inter used to take only 12th board examination. Jack has not yet announced a date for taking the 11th board exam due to a corona infection. However, this examination was to be held in January-February under normal circumstances.

Hemant Soren to lecture to Harvard University students in February

It is expected that in the first week of January, Minister Jagarnath Mahato will return to Jharkhand after recovering and be able to appear in the 11th board examination. Here, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been invited by Harvard University to deliver a lecture in February 2021. The Chief Minister has accepted the invitation by thanking the organizers. Hemant Soren will give lectures on tribal rights, sustainable development, welfare policies and work done by the state government during the Corona transition period in Jharkhand.