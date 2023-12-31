Putin's decision comes in light of the escalation of tensions between the two leaders, especially after the Israeli escalation in the Gaza Strip, and Moscow's hosting of a delegation from the Hamas movement, which Israel seeks to eliminate.

The Russian President sent congratulations to more than 30 leaders and political figures around the world, but for the first time in his years in office he decided to exclude Netanyahu from this list.

This action comes after a “acute” 50-minute phone call between the two leaders three weeks ago, in which Putin described the Israeli army's attacks on Gaza as a “massacre.”