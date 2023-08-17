Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/16/2023 – 16:08

The Minister of Transport, Renan Filho, details at this moment, in a press conference, the works, projects and studies of highways and railways foreseen in the New Growth Acceleration Program (PAC). The South and Southeast have the highest investment forecast.

According to the federal government’s planning for the sector, resources are foreseen for 302 undertakings, which should add up to around R$ 280 billion, of which R$ 79 billion in resources from the Union’s General Budget and R$ 201 billion in private investments.

Of this amount, R$185.8 billion will be allocated to the road sector and R$94.2 billion will be allocated to railroads. In the division between regions, the Southeast leads among total investments, with R$ 96.1 billion. Then comes the South, with BRL 57.8 billion, the Northeast, with BRL 49.1 billion, the Midwest, with BRL 46.3 billion, and finally the North, with BRL 21, 3 billion.

The division of specific volumes for highways puts the South region in the lead, with R$ 53.2 billion. The sequence is in the following order: Southeast, with R$ 52.4 billion; Midwest, with R$ 28.5 billion; Northeast, with BRL 23.8 billion and North region, with BRL 18.5 billion.

For railways, the Southeast appears with almost half of all planned investments, accumulating R$ 43.7 billion. Following is the Northeast, with R$ 25.3 billion; the Midwest, with R$ 17.8 billion; the South, with R$ 4.6 billion; and the North, with R$ 2.8 billion.