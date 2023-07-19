Last year, Frontier Developments launched the first proper F1 management game in years. It was detailed in the areas where it was needed – car development, tire management, young driver scouting – and the use of real on-board radio clips brought a level of authenticity that even mainstream F1 games from EA and Codemasters can’t match. The big change for F1Manager 2023? Rewriting the history books.

In the new game, there is a section called ‘Scenario Mode’. Instead of setting up an imaginary career as a team boss, you are presented with real world examples from the current F1 season. The scenarios are divided into two categories: the start of a race with a full race or with ‘race moment’ where you only play the interesting parts of the race.

These scenarios give you specific goals. For example, he can score points with Oscar Piastri during his first home race in Melbourne or take victory with Alonso during a rain-soaked Monaco GP. Realistically, everyone knew there was no way to compete with Red Bull’s speed, but the Spanish veteran brought hope by qualifying his Aston Martin in P2.

Can you let Alonso win in Monaco?

Of course, this scenario is the first thing we play when we F1Manager 2023 Startup. What made the race in Monte Carlo so interesting was the changing weather conditions. A victory is therefore not inconceivable. It’s simply perfect timing when to be on which band. ‘Let’s come’, we tell ourselves prior to the debut as team boss.

This is what the race in Monaco looked like in real life. Or is this the game? | Photo: © Red Bull Content Pool

As a team boss you are apparently also the head of strategy. In F1Manager 2023 you determine the pit strategy, tell your drivers when to slow down or go full house, you look at tire degradation and tell your drivers not to slam your door. Since we’re not playing the scenario mode with a full race, our race starts at lap 30. Verstappen is five seconds ahead of us. Everyone drives on worn tires and it starts to drizzle. This is the chance to strike.

Choosing the right tire strategy

Driving on the right tire is extremely important in this game. Tire temperature and degradation depend on many factors including asphalt temperature, car characteristics, driver stats and how hard he is pushing. If we time this pit stop just right and Red Bull get it wrong with Verstappen, we can make up a lot of time.

It’s just not wet enough yet intermediates in the first round of the scenario. The worn out mediums are still holding up well, so we stay outside. Verstappen unfortunately does the same. The following lap it starts to rain more and more in the last sector. We’re instructing Alonso to push and bring him in. Red Bull does the same with Verstappen.

Just say it: Alonso in real life or in the F1 game? | Photo: © Aston Martin

It turns out to be a difficult job to solve this Rubik’s cube of 300 km/h. Because Verstappen switched to rain tires at the same time, the gap remains five seconds. We had to full laws have to go? We consider putting Stroll on the blue-cheeked rain tyres, but then we imagine Lawrence Stroll’s look when we put my son on the wrong tyres.

What happens when you just do something in F1Manager 2023?

We get the answer to that question from George Russell. Mercedes sets it up full laws. He is then 1.5 seconds per lap slower than anyone else. These rain tires are therefore not the solution. We put ourselves in the shoes of the Aston Martin staff with this scenario. What were the possibilities of defeating this taurine-fed monster from Newey’s pen? All we can do is tell Alonso to go full throttle.

Is F1Manager 2023 nice?

We are completely taken into the experience. So it’s definitely a fun game where the fun is in the details. Apart from steering, accelerating and braking, you can control just about everything. It kind of feels like you’re on the halo depends and occasionally makes some adjustments on the steering wheel. Don’t expect the drivers to always obey you though.

In F1Manager 2023 a new section has been added that ‘driver confidence mechanic‘ is called. As you know, drivers have their own brains that they are happy to use to think about strategy. The driver’s confidence rises in the game when they set a (personal) fastest lap or perform a great overtaking maneuver. Conversely, confidence drops when the driver is overtaken or clocks slow times.

This is what your overview looks like in F1 Manager 2023 | Photo: © F1 Manager

We know Alonso as a driver who has mountains of brain capacity in reserve while driving. He drives a sublime race in our simulation, which boosts his confidence and makes his lap times faster. That ensures that we stay reasonably close to Verstappen. Until the scenario changes drastically.

Not quite like in the real race

Unlike in the real GP of Monaco, Nyck de Vries puts his AlphaTauri in the guardrail at the first chicane by the pool. As if De Vies hasn’t been through enough already. Anyway, the crash puts the safety car on the track. We order Alonso to immediately keep fuel consumption to a minimum. We also reduce the ERS and ask Alonso to spare his tires.

There are only twelve laps to go, of which the safety car takes up a few. We consider a pit stop, but still choose the boring option: stay outside on the inters and make the most of it. Verstappen does the same. Now it is completely in the hands of the virtual Alonso. Can he do some heroic in the first corner, Saint Devote?

Where did Alonso finish in the simulation?

Second, unfortunately. Instead of 27 seconds in the real world, we finish one second behind Verstappen. Rewriting the history books in the smallest way possible feels very much like F1 and it shows how realistic F1Manager 2023 is. It’s not exciting if these scenarios end completely differently than in the real world. So the makers have done well. You are challenged to figure out the best possible strategy for the best result.

That might not be what you hoped for from a motorsports management game, but it’s hugely exciting to take a moment to reflect on the real season now underway and try to come up with a better strategy than the real team did back then. Not to say that it is very difficult. Those people on the pit wall, they know something about it.

Perhaps if you practice often enough, you can become a Ferrari strategist. And by many, we mean once or twice. The game will be released on July 31 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Playstation 4 and Playstation 5. From then on you can also try to let Alonso in F1Manager 2023.