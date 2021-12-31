Bangladesh authorities have changed their minds about opening the beach to women because of accusations of complicity with the policies of tough Islamists. About it writes BBC News.

On Thursday, December 30, a special section of the beach for women was opened in Cox’s Bazar, which only managed to work for a few hours. The city’s authorities have faced a wave of social media outrage – the government has been accused of aiding the violent Islamists who have recently held massive rallies in the country demanding gender segregation in Bangladesh workplaces and factories.

The authorities’ policy was also called patronage of the Taliban. (a terrorist organization banned in Russia), which in recent months has limited the rights of women in Afghanistan.

It is noted that the decision to separate the beach section was made at the request of some women. Among other things, the event was preceded by a gang rape of a local woman in Cox’s Bazar, which shocked the country and sparked protests over the safety of women in the area.

Earlier in December, 20 students in Bangladesh were sentenced to death for the political murder of a man who criticized the country’s government on social media.