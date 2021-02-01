Arijanet Muric is trying to leave Girona. The goalkeeper, who arrived on loan from Manchester City earlier in the season, wants to break his loan contract in the rojiblanca entity because, a priori, he would barely have minutes of play during the second round. Juan Carlos is untouchable and his good performances make a changing of the guard in goal very difficult. For this reason, Muric has decided to look for a team for this second leg of the season where he will be assured more opportunities and in the Netherlands they place him in the orbit of Willem II.

The truth is that Muric has not finished showing his potential at Girona and the rojiblanca entity would not be putting excessive impediments to his goodbye either. This course, with Francisco’s ensemble, so He has only played two league games, in which he received three goals, and four in the Copa del Rey (two goals). In total, he has worn the Girona jersey in 570 minutes. At the beginning of the campaign there were many hopes placed on him and he was even considered by Francisco as the starting goalkeeper. He started in the first two league games, against Sporting and Fuenlabrada, but did not grant security to the team. What’s more, his mistake against Fuenlabrada cost them all three points (0-1). After this match against the Madrid team, he left to play a match with his national team and on his return he realized that he had lost ownership to the detriment of a Juan Carlos that since then is untouchable because he has accumulated good performances and has given the team a lot of points with his saves. In addition, Muric was not helped by the injury he suffered before matchday 7 and that kept him six games out.

The goalkeeper had been meditating for days transferring to Manchester City and Girona his desire to end his assignment in the rojiblanco team, but the trigger was the elimination in the Copa del Rey after falling to Villarreal. Without this competition, the possibility of having minutes in the remainder of the season is almost nil. Now, City and Girona are talking to try to cancel the contract that the goalkeeper has until the end of the season. If Muric’s goodbye finally takes place, it would be the second casualty in this winter market after that of fellow goalkeeper José Aurelio Suárez, who terminated his contract and is now a member of the Nàstic de Tarragona in Segunda B. Without them, Francisco would only have one goal, Juan Carlos, and The dilemma currently faced by the rojiblanca sports management is whether to tie a goalkeeper in the remaining market hours or bet on Jonatan Morilla, goal of the subsidiary, to fill the role of second goalkeeper of the first team. But first of all, Muric has to get out.