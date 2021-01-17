A halt in the war against the poor in the Netherlands. The coalition government, led by the liberal Mark Rutte, had to resign on Friday, a few weeks before new parliamentary elections in mid-March. Last month, a relentless parliamentary report shed light on the management of family allowances between 2011 and 2019, which led to the direct tapping of citizens living in the Netherlands accused quite unfairly of having benefited from aid fraud. social. Many of the victims of this unprecedented political scandal were, in this case, targeted on the basis of a form of “ethnic profiling” because they formed “binational couples”.

Right center splashed

After the resignation on Thursday of the leader of the main opposition party (PVDA, center-left Labor), wet in the affair because of his functions in a previous coalition, it is the entire current center-right majority that is splashed. The latter, under the threat of a victorious motion of censure which could have been presented on Tuesday, had to take the door in advance. “Innocent people have been criminalized, their lives have been destroyed, admitted Mark Rutte. Parliament was neither properly nor completely informed. These mistakes have caused ruin, divorces and suffering for thousands of families. “ The Dutch Prime Minister puts on the table a “financial compensation” of 30,000 euros for each of the victims of these measures.

For Renske Leijten, spokesman for the Socialist Party (SP, radical left) in the Chamber, very committed for years in the fight of families victims of this systemic injustice, the resignation of the government is “Justified” and “Not just symbolic”. “He is deeply sad, she adds, to measure that if there had been serious listening and discussions with the families affected by these acts earlier, we could have avoided a lot of suffering… ” Member of a committee bringing together a few dozen families who were victims of the Dutch administration, Kristie Rongen is not yet fading, while Rutte’s liberal party, still leading in the polls, is counting with this resignation to rebuild a virginity before the poll Of March. “As parents, we want Rutte to resign and not come back, she attacks. He is primarily responsible for this disaster. ”