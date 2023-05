The police detained in Groningen, the Netherlands, a man with a Ukrainian driver’s license, allegedly issued to former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. This was reported on April 30 by the portal NOS.

The man was stopped on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Upon examination, they found a Ukrainian-style driver’s license containing Johnson’s name, photograph, date and place of birth.

