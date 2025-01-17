The Las Flores neighborhood faces a sunny and cold morning, oblivious to its current prominence these days: The famous roosters stolen from Valladolid were from a family around here. However, this Friday was not a day to talk about feathers or memes, controversies or viral phenomena among those who could really do it knowingly, because a deceased relative demanded the attention of the entire street, and the pain and With respect to that, everyone lost the desire to comment. “That issue has already been settled, they have returned the roosters and that’s it,” shrugs a neighbor who sweeps at the door of her home.

But the numbers don’t work, what about the remaining roosters? «They are missing, they are missing, but those are no longer… we will not recover them»a young gypsy assumes with resignation, since several days have passed without news of around twenty animals, after the Civil Guard and Seprona found ten roosters (two dead) in Soria. The family from Valladolid that claimed them then had gone viral last week for a video on social networks in which they asked for the birds to appear. In it, they even slipped the threat that if they didn’t return them and they found out who the thief was, they would have to leave the city “for life.” “Now there are more important things,” concludes the same man who now considers them lost, before getting into the car on the way to the wake.

And the publication was followed by jokes and false clues to which the authors responded angrily, in a snowball that just won’t stop. Some users and Pacma questioned whether these animals were used in illegal fights, others just wanted to know if the roosters in question had already appeared.

“I don’t know anything about that, I’m sorry,” says another woman, in a street that remains deserted for moments. An older man, among those who has not yet left, only points out that he would like young people to dedicate the passion and energy they dedicate to birds to other issues.









Those most affected by the family loss ignored the matter with intemperate boxes. “Go away, we don’t want to know anything about the roosters anymore,” answers another neighbor, also organizing so that everyone finds a place in the car. Firmly cut off any possibility of further conversation. It’s not the day.