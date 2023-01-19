Genoa – One of the projects that Marco Lanna was closest to heart has seen the light, that of Sampdoria “Legends”.the exclusive Sampdoria Hall of Fame which currently includes all the “scudetto” players, who have at least 250 appearances or 40 goals in official matches.

«This project is one of those I’ve shared with Luca in recent months: we talked about it for a long time, I thought about it and developed it together with him. And it is precisely by remembering a legend like Vialli that today we want to present him to the public».

Currently I’m 44 the “Legends”, but the number will expand through social votes of the fans and by the will of Lanna himself who, every calendar year, will reserve the right to personally choose a Legend to add to the list.

«Anyone who has worn the most beautiful shirt in the world knows the Sampdoria sense of belonging and he always carries it with him – said Lanna -. We have no future without a shared collective memory and this is the reason that drives us to involve our Legends in the life and initiatives of the club, especially those of a charitable nature. Social responsibility has accompanied Sampdoria since its foundation and the goal is to continue this mission so dear to Vialli himself”.

Lanna then concluded as follows: «I thank the Communication and Marketing areas of Sampdoria and all those who, working tirelessly in recent weeks, have given me the opportunity to present the project despite the particular moment. The next will be days in which we will celebrate Luca again and we will be together: club, team, Legends and fans will join again on Saturday at the mass in his memory and on Sunday at the “Ferraris” stadium”.

The invitation to the Sampdorians is to participate in large numbers, to honor the memory of a great man and champion and to strengthen an indissoluble bond, supporting the boys on the pitch in a truly important match».