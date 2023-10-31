Pistoia, the son’s letter before committing suicide: “My father is Satan, I am with him”

From Pistoia a crime story arrives from horror moviea father is on trial accused of having instigated his 20-year-old son to commit suicide “in the name of Satan“. The investigators believe that the parent, who had initiated the boy into Satanism, did so pressures such on the victim as to lead him to carry out the extreme gesture. The facts – we read in La Stampa – date back to 2018 but the story is now back in the news because through the conversations in prison between the parent, who was already under arrest for previous crimes, and the son would emerge these pressures. The carabinieri and judiciary of the Tuscan provincial capital believe this, starting from two pages of farewell left by the young man, which reads: “My father is satan, gave me the gift of immortality. When my father asked me if I was with him, I said yes. I asked him why I will die, the why is logical, I have to sacrifice myself for him“.

To aggravate the position of the 50-year-old, already in prison at the time of the events and now accused of incitement to suicide– continues La Stampa – there is first and foremost the visit received in the penitentiary by firstbornshortly before he killed himself: in this conversation, the investigators believe they were apply pressure to encourage the young person to take their own life. As if that wasn’t enough, investigations revealed that the man had also initiated Satanism younger son. The place chosen for the suicide by the twenty-year-old, the attic of the house, would have been the one where the father practiced his own ritesand this aspect also now belongs to the request of indictment.

